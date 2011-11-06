BRIEF-Southeastern Asset Management reports 5.7 pct stake in Chesapeake Energy
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
SYDNEY Nov 7 Insurance Australia Group , Australia's top home and car insurer, on Monday launched an up to NZ$150 million ($118.9 million) unsecured subordinated bond offering with an option to upsize it by another NZ$100 million.
The proceeds would be used for ongoing capital management programme and for future refinancing requirements, it said. ($1 = 1.262 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.