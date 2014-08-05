Aug 5 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA :

* Traffic statistics July 2014

* July group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 7.1 percent versus July 2013

* Group premium traffic for July increased by 7.6 percent compared to previous year

* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 9.2 percent

* On 24 July, Iberia and trade unions reached agreement on collective redundancies for pilots and ground staff. This could lead to an additional reduction of up to 1,427 jobs at airline