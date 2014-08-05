Aug 5 International Consolidated Airlines Group
SA :
* Traffic statistics July 2014
* July group traffic measured in revenue passenger
kilometres increased by 7.1 percent versus July 2013
* Group premium traffic for July increased by 7.6 percent
compared to previous year
* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose
by 9.2 percent
* On 24 July, Iberia and trade unions reached agreement on
collective redundancies for pilots and ground staff. This could
lead to an additional reduction of up to 1,427 jobs at airline
