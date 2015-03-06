UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
March 6 Seattle-bound British Airways Flight BA49 is returning to Heathrow airport after declaring a mid-air emergency, the Daily Mirror's website reported on Friday.
The Boeing 777 aircraft was northwest of Edinburgh when its cockpit crew decided to return to the airport after encountering a technical problem, according to the report. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by David Gregorio)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.