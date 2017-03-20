LONDON, March 20 British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on.

The IAG-owned airline said in a letter to staff that although a bonus scheme for staff was at a "much lower level" than previous years, employees would nevertheless receive a March bonus payout, Bloomberg reported.

British Airways said in an email that it had offered a reward package to staff, and was "proud of how hard our colleagues work to support our customers".

British Airways and Unite, Britain's biggest trade union, said last week that they would meet in order to end a dispute over wages for its mixed fleet staff, which accounts for about 15 percent of its staff.

Although IAG reported a rise in profit last year, it was a tough year for the industry, with attacks in Europe and Britain's vote to leave the European Union hitting carriers.