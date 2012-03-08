SYDNEY, March 9 Insurance Australia Group said on Friday a review of its operating model for its Australian intermediated business, CGU, will result in cost savings of A$65 million by the end of 2015, including about 600 job losses.

The insurer said the review was aimed at simplifying the business structure of CGU and would result in a reduction of around 600 roles over the next three years.

"The changes announced to CGU's operating model today are expected to generate initial cost savings of $25 million pre-tax in the 2013 financial year, increasing to an annual pre-tax benefit of $65 million by the end of the 2015 financial year," said Mike Wilkins, IAG Managing Director and CEO.

"This will continue the improving trend in CGU's financial performance," he said. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Paul Tait)