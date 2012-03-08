SYDNEY, March 9 Insurance Australia Group
said on Friday a review of its operating model for its
Australian intermediated business, CGU, will result in cost
savings of A$65 million by the end of 2015, including about 600
job losses.
The insurer said the review was aimed at simplifying the
business structure of CGU and would result in a reduction of
around 600 roles over the next three years.
"The changes announced to CGU's operating model today are
expected to generate initial cost savings of $25 million pre-tax
in the 2013 financial year, increasing to an annual pre-tax
benefit of $65 million by the end of the 2015 financial year,"
said Mike Wilkins, IAG Managing Director and CEO.
"This will continue the improving trend in CGU's financial
performance," he said.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Paul Tait)