SYDNEY Aug 15 Insurance Australia Group has agreed to buy a 20 percent strategic stake in Chinese general insurer Bohai Property Insurance Pty Ltd, the company said on Monday.

IAG said in a statement it had agreed to pay RMB687.5 million, or about A$100 million ($103.3 million), for the acquisition. ($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)