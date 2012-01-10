* IAG says Victoria state hailstorms may cost up to A$200 mln

* Natural peril claims costs for half year seen at up to A$420 mln

* Shares fall as much as 4.1 pct (Adds details, shares)

SYDNEY, Jan 10 Insurance Australia Group on Tuesday said a hailstorm in the state of Victoria would push up the cost of natural peril claims for the first half well ahead of its allowance, sending its shares down as much as 4 percent.

Australia's top car and home insurer said in a statement the hailstorms and severe weather in Victoria in late December would trigger net claims of between A$180 million ($184.06 million) to A$200 million.

It added it has received 24,000 claims so far and the event could send net natural perils claim cost for the opening half to A$400 million to A$420 million, compared to natural peril allowances of $266 million.

Last week, rival Suncorp said it saw the hailstorm costing it as much as A$250 million and natural hazard costs for the half year to go up to A$420 million compared with an allowance of A$240 million.

Australian insurers faced storms, floods and earthquakes in 2011, a year which saw global disaster losses of more than $100 billion, sending reinsurance costs higher.

Earlier this month, IAG said it had finalised its reinsurance cover. It saw total reinsurance expenses of A$700 million to A$720 million for the 2012 financial year. That compared with A$620 million for the previous year. .

IAG shares were 2.4 percent lower at 2342 GMT at A$2.84, with the stock on course for its fourth consecutive day of losses. ($1 = 0.9779 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)