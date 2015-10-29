LONDON Oct 29 British Airways parent firm IAG said on Thursday its board had approved an interim dividend, its first payout since it the company was created in 2011 in a merger of BA and Spanish airline Iberia.

The group, which reports results on Friday, said it would pay a gross 0.10 euros per share.

Chief Executive Willie Walsh reiterated IAG expected to pay 25 percent of its underlying profit after tax in dividends this year.

IAG has cut thousands of jobs and reduced capacity since the airlines combined in a $8 billion deal. Before the tie-up, neither company had paid a dividend since 2008. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)