BRUSSELS May 24 International Airlines Group has looked at possible scenarios for a Greek exit from the euro zone as part of its crisis management measures, Willie Walsh, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

"Yes, we have looked at it," he told reporters. "This is just another crisis that we would manage."

IAG was formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia.

