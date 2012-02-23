BRIEF-Qatar's Doha Bank to convene EGM to approve capital increase
* To convene EGM on March 6 to approve capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8hxYs) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 23 Insurance Australia Group said it will consider issuing hybrid securities as part of a plan to refinance preference shares that have a reset date of June 2012.
Hybrids blend the characteristics of debt and equity. They typically pay a predictable rate of return or dividend until a certain date, at which point the holder has a number of options, including converting the securities into the underlying share. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago