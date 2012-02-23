SYDNEY Feb 23 Insurance Australia Group said it will consider issuing hybrid securities as part of a plan to refinance preference shares that have a reset date of June 2012.

Hybrids blend the characteristics of debt and equity. They typically pay a predictable rate of return or dividend until a certain date, at which point the holder has a number of options, including converting the securities into the underlying share. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)