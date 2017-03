MADRID, July 24 International Consolidated Airlines Group on Thursday said it had reached a deal with trade unions over a maximum of 1,427 staff reductions at loss-making Spanish carrier Iberia.

Iberia, which IAG expects to return to profit this year, was hit by strikes and clashed with unions last year when it tried to push through job losses, though it eventually settled disputes with employees. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)