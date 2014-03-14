Russia's Sberbank looking at quick exit from Ukraine - CEO
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from Ukraine, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
MADRID, March 14 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Airlines Group which also includes British Airways, said on Friday it had reached a preliminary agreement with unions representing its close to 8,000 ground staff.
The carrier, which is due to hold a news conference later on Friday to give details of the agreement, has recently reached other deals with cabin crew and pilots after restructuring and job cuts led to drawn-out disputes with staff.
IAG said at the end of February said it was on track to more than double profit over the next two years, as a turnaround at its Iberia unit gains traction and it drives down costs across its business. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
MOGADISHU, March 21 Somalia's new prime minister named a 26-strong cabinet on Tuesday, including a former foreign affairs chief as finance minister and a BBC journalist as the country's top diplomat.
