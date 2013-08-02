LONDON Aug 2 International Airlines Group
swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier
Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the
resilient performance of British Airways.
IAG, Europe's third-biggest airline group by
market value, reported an operating profit of 245 million euros
in the three months to July, compared to a loss of 4 million in
the same period a year ago.
IAG was expected to report a second quarter operating profit
of 163 million euros, according to a company-supplied consensus
forecast.
Including the second quarter profit, the owner of BA, Iberia
and Vueling made an operating loss of 33 million euros in the
first six months of the year, traditionally the weakest half for
airlines. First half revenues rose 2.1 percent to 8.7 billion
euros.
The airline said the benefits of restructuring at Iberia
were beginning to bear fruit with losses down to 35 million
euros from 93 million last year at the Spanish carrier.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 57 percent so far this year,
closed at 297.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the group at around
5.4 billion pounds.