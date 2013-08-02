LONDON Aug 2 International Airlines Group swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the resilient performance of British Airways.

IAG, Europe's third-biggest airline group by market value, reported an operating profit of 245 million euros in the three months to July, compared to a loss of 4 million in the same period a year ago.

IAG was expected to report a second quarter operating profit of 163 million euros, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Including the second quarter profit, the owner of BA, Iberia and Vueling made an operating loss of 33 million euros in the first six months of the year, traditionally the weakest half for airlines. First half revenues rose 2.1 percent to 8.7 billion euros.

The airline said the benefits of restructuring at Iberia were beginning to bear fruit with losses down to 35 million euros from 93 million last year at the Spanish carrier.

Shares in IAG, which have risen 57 percent so far this year, closed at 297.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the group at around 5.4 billion pounds.