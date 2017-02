MADRID Oct 5 International Airlines Group , formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, posted a 4.3 percent rise in passenger traffic in September, boosted by 9.3 percent growth in premium traffic.

IAG's load factor, a measure of how well it fills its planes, was up 0.1 percentage points at 82.8 percent in September, and the airline said it was on course for significant growth in operating results in 2011 versus 2010. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Judy MacInnes)