PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MADRID, June 5 International Airlines Group said on Wednesday that its passenger load factor - a measure of average occupancy - rose 0.9 percentage points in May this year, to 79.5 percent, compared to May 2012.
The airline company groups together British Airways and Spain's Iberia.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)