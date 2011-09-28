MADRID, Sept 28 European airlines can expect
another tough year in 2012 due to rising fuel costs and slow
demand amid the economic crisis, the chairman of the merged
British Airways-Iberia group International Airlines Group (IAG)
said on Wednesday.
"Demand is weak, profitability is falling, it will be
another difficult year," Antonio Vazquez said at an air industry
event in Madrid.
Iberia and British Airways have been hit on short to medium
haul routes by low cost carriers and higher fuel prices.
According to industry association IATA, airline profits will
fall to $300 million in 2012 from $1.4 billion in 2011. The
figure includes low-cost and Europe's 35 traditional carriers.
Vazquez added that new curbs on greenhouse gas emissions
next year would also erode the industry's profitability.
"Climate change is a priority for us, and we are not against
including airlines in emission rights schemes. But this European
program will hit earnings," he said.
From Jan. 1 2012, about 4,000 airline operators will face
emission limits on all flights into or out of the European Union
and must submit permits for each tonne of carbon dioxide
released.
Airlines will receive 85 percent of their required carbon
emission permits for free in 2012 -- the first year the sector
is included in the EU's emissions trading scheme (ETS), but that
will then fall to 82 percent from 2013-2020.
(Reporting By; Robert Hetz, writing by Jonathan Gleave; Editing
by David Cowell)