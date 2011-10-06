* New low-cost airline to operate in Spain, Europe
* Airline hub to be based in Madrid
* Iberia: no staff to be laid off as result of new airline
MADRID, Oct 6 International Airlines Group
(ICAG.L), formed from the merger of Iberia and British Airways
last year, said on Thursday it had set up a new carrier to
handle short- and medium-haul flights from Spain, called Iberia
Express.
The new airline, conceived to feed connections to Iberia's
profitable long-haul routes, would offer business-class cabins
as well as tourist and use Madrid's international airport
Barajas as a hub, the group said.
Iberia Express will begin operations in March of 2012 with
four planes, the CEO of Iberia Rafael Sanchez-Lazano said
during a conference call with journalists following the
announcement.
The low-cost airline would be running 13 planes and a
workforce of 500 people by the end of next year, he said.
Iberia had been studying the creation of a no-frills
carrier for two years due to tough competition from low-cost
rivals like Ryanair (RYA.I) and Easyjet (EZJ.L) and unions had
been reluctant to sign off the plan.
Last week, the Iberia pilots in the union Sepla said,
together with cabin crew, would call a strike if reports of the
plans for a spin off company were confirmed.
"Now they've heard our plans, I believe they have no reason
to call a strike because the project has no effect on
agreements we already have with the Iberia workforce and no
Iberia worker will lose their jobs," Sanchez-Lozano said.
The carrier's creation would not effect agreements held
with Vueling and Air Nostrom, IAG said.
(Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett, Erica
Billingham and Bernard Orr)