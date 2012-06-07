* IAG May traffic up 6.6 pct yr-on-yr
* Passenger load factor up 0.5 pct
* Eurozone crisis, Spanish economy hit Madrid performance
LONDON, June 7 International Airlines Group
, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia,
said worsening economic conditions in Spain hit its performance
last month, undermining strength in long-haul travel out of
London.
IAG on Thursday said traffic, measured in revenue passenger
kilometres, rose 6.6 percent last month versus May 2011, while
passenger load factor - a measure of how well it fills its
planes - was up 0.5 percentage points at 78.6 percent.
"Underlying market conditions at our London Heathrow hub
continue to be firm, particularly in long haul premium," the
company said in a statement.
"However, commercial performance at our Madrid hub has
deteriorated further due to the ongoing effects of the Spanish
and wider euro zone macroeconomic conditions and, the
after-effects of prolonged industrial action."
IAG said its first and business-class travel - the most
profitable part of its passenger business - rose 1.7 percent,
while non-premium traffic was up 7.5 percent. It added that
trends in June appeared to be stronger than those in May.
Traffic at Iberia, which made an operating loss of 170
million euros ($212.5 million) in the first three months of the
year fell 1.8 percent last month, IAG said.
Last month IAG said the prospect of a 1 billion euro rise in
its fuel bill, combined with 90 million euros worth of
restructuring costs stemming from its acquisition of bmi, meant
it would struggle to make any money this year, predicting
operating results would be "around the breakeven level".
IAG shares, which have risen 5 percent in the last week,
were 0.6 percent up at 145.45 pence by 1527 GMT, valuing the
company at around 2.6 billion pounds ($4 billion).
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
($1 = 0.6469 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)