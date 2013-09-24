MADRID, Sept 24 IAG, parent of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, will redeem convertible bonds through issuing 153.8 million new shares, equivalent to 8.3 percent of the company's shares in the market, according to a Reuters calculation.

A company spokeswoman said on Tuesday there had been a total of five conversions for different amounts over recent days.

IAG, formally called International Airlines Group, had given holders of 350 million pounds worth of 5.8 percent convertible bonds, due to expire next year, until Monday to accept an offer to convert them to ordinary shares at a rate of 189 pence per share.

IAG's share price was up 0.6 percent at 329 pence by 1202 GMT on Tuesday.

When it announced the conversion in August, IAG said a full conversion to shares would mean issuing 184.7 million shares, or 9.96 percent of its share capital.