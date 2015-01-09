Jan 9 International Consolidated Airlines Group

* Notes recent press speculation, confirms it submitted revised proposal to make offer for Aer Lingus on Dec 29, 2014

* Representing improvement to the eur 2.30 per Aer Lingus share that iag had originally submitted

* Revised proposal consisted of cash offer of eur 2.40 per aer lingus share

* Statement on possible cash offer for Aer Lingus