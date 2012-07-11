SYDNEY, July 11 Insurance Australia Group
plans acquisitions worth around A$100 million ($102
million) in Indonesia, one of its target markets, to double
gross written premium contribution from Asia to 10 percent by
2016, its Asia head said.
IAG, Australia's top car and home insurer, has businesses in
Thailand, Malaysia, India, China and Vietnam. It is scouting for
acquisitions or joint ventures to enter Indonesia to tap rapid
growth in Asia.
"While we have said that A$250 million is close to the upper
limit we would normally spend on any bolt-on Asian acquisitions,
we would expect that anything in Indonesia would be less than
that - perhaps around the A$100 million mark," said Justin
Breheny, Asia chief executive.
Indonesia's general insurance market is fragmented and thus
deals can be smaller. Last month ACE Ltd announced a
deal to buy PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi, one of Indonesia's top 10
general insurers, for $130 million.
IAG has already invested A$720 million in Asia representing
about 15 percent of the group's net asset base and expects the
investment to ring in premiums and achieve a return on equity of
15 percent before development costs by 2017.
"We have a responsibility to the next generation of
management and shareholders. We have to put in place the blocks
for profit and revenue growth and the answer is Asia," said
Breheny, who has spent 20 years in Asia including 14 with
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
IAG in a presentation to shareholders said non-life gross
written premium in emerging Asia would more than double to $424
billion by 2020.
Breheny said he would not hurry with an acquisition in
Indonesia citing a measured M&A approach that has seen the firm
finalise just five deals out 80 examined over the past few
years.
IAG reported a 9.7 percent growth in gross written premium
to A$4.3 billion for the six months to December with more than
80 percent of that coming from Australia and New Zealand.
It wants its joint ventures in India and China to break even
by 2015 and bring in gross written premiums of close to A$2
billion by 2017 as part of its push to diversify revenues.
($1 = 0.9797 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)