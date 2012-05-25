* Japan clears IAG-JAL joint business
LONDON, May 25 British Airways-owner IAG
said its joint business with Japan Airlines
had received competition clearance, allowing the pair to
cooperate commercially on flights between Europe and Japan.
IAG, formed by the merger of BA and Iberia, on Friday said
the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism (MLIT) had formally approved Japan Airlines' application
seeking anti-trust immunity to co-operate on flights with
British Airways (BA).
"BA has been flying to Japan for more than 60 years and this
new agreement will strengthen our ties to the world's third
largest economy and further enhance our relationship with JAL,"
said IAG's Chief Executive Willie Walsh.
IAG said the joint business would launch in March 2013 and
that the revenue-sharing agreement would strengthen its oneworld
alliance.
BA and AMR Corp's American Airlines have a
similar agreement where the pair share revenues and coordinate
flight schedules.
The deal provides a boost to IAG at a time when airlines are
suffering because of continuing high fuel prices and the euro
zone debt crisis.
Earlier this month IAG said first quarter losses more than
doubled as higher fuel costs and weakness in Spain undermined
strength in premium long-haul travel out of London.
Shares in IAG, which have fallen 10 percent in the last
three months, were up 1.9 percent at 146.7 pence by 0840 GMT,
valuing the company at around 2.6 billion pounds.
