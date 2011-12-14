KUALA LUMPUR Dec 14 Insurance Australia
Group (IAG), Australia's top home and car insurer, may
buy a stake in the general insurance unit of Malaysia's Kurnia
Asia, the Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper quoted sources as saying Kurnia Asia will
likely announce the deal at the end of this week and use the
proceeds from the sale of Kurnia Insurans to venture into a new
business or acquire assets.
The paper said the size of the deal would be 1.8-2.2 billion
ringgit ($566-$691 million) based on Kurnia probably selling its
general insurance arm at around 2.5 to 3 times the book value of
the company.
It was not immediately clear in the report how much of a
stake IAG would take. In Malaysia, foreign ownership of local
insurers is capped at 70 percent.
Kurnia Asia officials could not be immediately reached for
comment. IAG officials could not be reached for comment.
IAG, which has built up a presence in Thailand and Malaysia,
has been looking to expand its business presence in Asia. The
company's chief executive, Mike Wilkins, wants to double the
gross written premium contribution from Asia to 10 percent by
2016.
Kurnia Asia shares were up 4.8 percent on Wednesday,
outperforming the broader Malaysian market that fell slightly.
IAG shares rose 0.7 percent.
($1 = 3.1816 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)