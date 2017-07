BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Airline group IAG, which owns British Airways and Iberia, has firmed up an order for three A330-200 long-haul planes for new low-cost unit Level, it said on Monday.

The planes will be delivered in summer 2018, IAG said.

"We're extremely pleased with the customer response in all of Level's markets," Chief Executive Willie Walsh said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)