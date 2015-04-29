SYDNEY, April 29 Insurance Australia Group
said on Tuesday it has lowered its full-year insurance
margin guidance to 10.5-12.5 percent following claims from a
cyclone-strength storm that battered Australia's east coast last
week, a hailstorm in Sydney and Tropical Cyclone Marcia earlier
this year.
It earlier expected its insurance margin for the year-ending
June 2015 at 13.5-15.5 percent. Its guidance for gross written
premium growth for the year was unchanged at the lower end of
the 17-20 percent range, it said in a statement.
It expects net costs of A$250 million from the NSW storm
damage, about $50 million from Sydney hailstorm
and $140 million from Cyclone Marcia.
IAG, which specialises in motor and property insurance, has
raised its net natural peril claim cost assumption for the
current financial year to A$1 billion ($800 million), after
reinsurance recoveries, from A$700 million earlier.
Net profit for the year-ended June 2014 rose 59 percent to
A$1.23 billion.
($1 = 1.2489 Australian dollars)
