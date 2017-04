DUBLIN Jan 18 British Airways parent IAG is not actively pursuing M&A deals at the moment but would look at opportunities that arise, Chief Executive Willie Walsh said.

"We're not deal junkies, we only do deals where we can see value for our shareholders," Walsh said on the sidelines of the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

"If the right opportunity comes along then we'll certainly look at it," he added.

IAG last year clinched the takeover of Aer Lingus, its third takeover deal since forming in 2011.

