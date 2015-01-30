LONDON Jan 30 Qatar Airways said on Friday it
had bought a 9.99 percent stake in International Airlines Group,
the owner of its partners British Airways and Iberia in the
oneworld alliance.
Qatar's national airline said it would look to strengthen
commercial ties with the European group, and may consider
increasing its stake over time, although it was not currently
intending to exceed 9.99 percent.
"IAG represents an excellent opportunity to further develop
our Westwards strategy," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Akbar Al Baker.
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh welcomed the move.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)