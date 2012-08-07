LONDON Aug 7 Iberia, the leading airline in
Spain and the European-Latin American market, on Tuesday entered
into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to
protect its share value in Amadeus IT Holding.
International Airlines Group, which owns Iberia,
said the transaction was taken to protect the value of its
entire 7.5 percent interest in Amadeus, a global leader in
technology and distribution solutions for the travel and tourism
industry.
The hedging deal, a type of transaction that limits
investment risk, allows Iberia to protect and lock in the
current value of its 33,562,331 shares in Amadeus, while also
benefiting from any share price appreciation.
In connection with the transaction, Nomura and Morgan
Stanley, as joint bookrunners, are managing a sale of
approximately 29.8 million Amadeus shares through an accelerated
book-building process.
An underwriter builds a book by accepting orders from fund
managers indicating the number of shares they desire and the
price they are willing to pay.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Leslie Adler)