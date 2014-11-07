LONDON Nov 7 IAG, the company behind the British Airways and Iberia airlines, laid out plans to pay a maiden dividend, signalling confidence in future growth or three years after it was formed by a merger in 2011.

IAG said on Friday that it anticipated making a declaration in 2015 as the first step of introducing a sustainable dividend payment.

"We remain confident in meeting our 2015 financial targets which we see as the trigger to introducing a dividend," the company said in a statement.

BA and Iberia sealed an $8 billion merger in 2011, a move which helped both stem huge losses following the worst industry downturn in decades. Years of tough restructuring followed - with thousands of job cuts and salary and capacity reductions.

The dividend would be based on a payout ratio of 25 percent of the company's underlying profit after tax, IAG said.

The company added that over the 2016-2020 period it would target average earnings per share growth of over 10 percent per year and an operating profit margin of 10 percent to 14 percent. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)