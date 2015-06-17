LONDON, June 17 Investors should oppose
compensation plans at International Consolidated Airlines Group
(IAG), the owner of British Airways and Iberia, at its
annual shareholder meeting, a leading advisory group said on
Wednesday.
Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), which
advises pension funds and other institutions on how they should
vote at companies' annual general meetings (AGMs), alerted
investors to concerns over IAG's pay plans and the perks given
to former directors.
Shareholders have voiced discontent with board pay and other
issues at a number of company meetings this year, including at
advertising group WPP, where boss Martin Sorrell
survived a fresh revolt over his pay and perks.
Commenting on IAG's remuneration report, PIRC said total
rewards to Chief Executive William Walsh of 623 percent of his
base salary this year were "excessive", as was the estimated
ratio to average employee pay, at 47 to one.
It also rejected the remuneration policy on future payouts,
saying total potential payouts of 500 percent of salary were
excessive, while a three-year performance period for the
long-term incentive plan was not long-term enough.
PIRC also advised investors to reject a plan to give former
non-executive directors the right to fly for free, and said the
firm's auditors had been in place for too long.
IAG is due to hold its AGM on June 18 in Madrid where it is
incorporated, although it is listed on the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)