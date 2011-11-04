LONDON Nov 4 International Airlines Group reported a 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hit by a higher fuel bill, and said it had agreed to buy Lufthansa's loss-making British unit bmi.

Europe's second-biggest airline group by value behind Lufthansa said on Friday operating profit in the three months to the end of September fell to 363 million euros from last year's third-quarter profit of 528 million euros.

Revenues rose 2.2 percent, helped by a 3.5 percent rise in passenger traffic during the period. IAG's fuel bill rose 23.7 percent during the quarter, however.

The company had been expected to report a third-quarter operating profit of 350 million euros, according to the consensus analyst forecast supplied by IAG.

