(Corrects first paragraph to IAG saying reinsurance expense would not affect margin guidance)

* Reinsurance expenses rise not to affect 10-12 pct insurance margin guidance

* 2012 reinsurance cover up to A$4.7 bln

* Sees FY2012 reinsurance expenses of A$700 to A$720 mln vs A$620 mln a yr ago

SYDNEY, Jan 4 Insurance Australia Group , the country's top car and home insurer, said while reinsurance expense would rise for 2012 it would not affect its 10-12 percent insurance profit forecast for the year.

IAG, which dominates the Australian market along with QBE Insurance and Suncorp, has seen record claims from floods and storms in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand forcing it to raise reinsurance cover to up to A$4.7 billion ($4.88 billion) from A$4.1 billion a year ago.

The insurer forecast in a statement total reinsurance expenses of A$700 million to A$720 million for the 2012 financial year. That compared with A$620 million for the previous year.

"In challenging market conditions, we are pleased to have concluded a programme which provides us with increased coverage and the additional security of some multi-year protection," Chief Executive Mike Wilkins said in the statement.

Australian insurers were among the worst hit in 2011, a year which saw global disaster losses of more than $100 billion, and look set to struggle to keep a lid on reinsurance costs.

Insurers have sought to contain a blowout by spreading the risk and arguing to reinsurers that while 2011 was a record-breaking disaster year, the floods and earthquakes were probably one-offs.

Under the programme, IAG would be covered for losses up to A$4.2 billion and it retains the first A$250 million of each loss.

It also encompasses an upper layer cover from $4.2 billion to $4.7 billion, providing earthquake loss protection in respect of Australia and New Zealand for a period of three years at agreed prices, IAG said.

IAG shares were up 0.7 percent in morning trade, against a broader market trading up 2 percent.

($1 = 0.9634 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)