(Corrects first paragraph to IAG saying reinsurance expense
would not affect margin guidance)
* Reinsurance expenses rise not to affect 10-12 pct
insurance margin guidance
* 2012 reinsurance cover up to A$4.7 bln
* Sees FY2012 reinsurance expenses of A$700 to A$720 mln vs
A$620 mln a yr ago
SYDNEY, Jan 4 Insurance Australia Group
, the country's top car and home insurer, said while
reinsurance expense would rise for 2012 it would not affect its
10-12 percent insurance profit forecast for the year.
IAG, which dominates the Australian market along with QBE
Insurance and Suncorp, has seen record claims
from floods and storms in Australia and earthquakes in New
Zealand forcing it to raise reinsurance cover to up to A$4.7
billion ($4.88 billion) from A$4.1 billion a year ago.
The insurer forecast in a statement total reinsurance
expenses of A$700 million to A$720 million for the 2012
financial year. That compared with A$620 million for the
previous year.
"In challenging market conditions, we are pleased to have
concluded a programme which provides us with increased coverage
and the additional security of some multi-year protection,"
Chief Executive Mike Wilkins said in the statement.
Australian insurers were among the worst hit in 2011, a year
which saw global disaster losses of more than $100 billion, and
look set to struggle to keep a lid on reinsurance costs.
Insurers have sought to contain a blowout by spreading the
risk and arguing to reinsurers that while 2011 was a
record-breaking disaster year, the floods and earthquakes were
probably one-offs.
Under the programme, IAG would be covered for losses up to
A$4.2 billion and it retains the first A$250 million of each
loss.
It also encompasses an upper layer cover from $4.2 billion to
$4.7 billion, providing earthquake loss protection in respect of
Australia and New Zealand for a period of three years at agreed
prices, IAG said.
IAG shares were up 0.7 percent in morning trade, against a
broader market trading up 2 percent.
($1 = 0.9634 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)