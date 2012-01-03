SYDNEY Jan 4 Insurance Australia Group , the country's top car and home insurer, said on Wednesday it has finalised its 2012 reinsurance programme and expected total reinsurance expense of A$700 million ($726.57 million) to A$720 million for the 2012 financial year.

That compared with A$620 million for the previous year, though reinsurance cover will rise to up to A$4.7 billion from $4.1 billion, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9634 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)