MADRID Aug 1 The International Airlines Group (IAG) said on Friday is has placed orders for eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft and eight A330-200 for Spanish airline Iberia to replace its long haul A340 fleet.

The new orders are to be delivered between 2015-2020, the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)