SYDNEY Aug 23 Insurance Australia Group , the country's top car and home insurer, on Thursday reported 17.2 percent fall in annual net profit after writing off the entire goodwill of its UK operations.

IAG, which is expanding into Asia and is reviewing its ailing UK operations after multiple write-offs, posted a second-half profit of A$119 million compared with A$89 million a year ago. Annual net profit fell to A$207 million from A$250 million last year.

Insurance margin, a measure of core insurance profitability, stood at 10.6 percent, and IAG said it expected margins to improve to 11-13 percent this year. It announced a dividend of 12 cents.

IAG announced the review of the UK operations, which contributes 7 percent of its gross written premium, in May.

A review of IAG's past disclosures show the UK business had a net tangible value of A$250 million with goodwill and intangible making up around A$300 million.

IAG has spent about A$1.7 billion since 2006 to expand in the UK, but has taken multiple charges to cover additional claims.