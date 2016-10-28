LONDON Oct 28 British Airways-owner IAG posted a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit and said it expected 2016 profit to rise by around 7 percent, lower than the low double digit percentage it forecast in July.

IAG, which also includes carriers Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, reported third quarter underlying operating profit of 1.205 billion euros ($1.31 billion), in line with a consensus forecast of 1.2 billion euros.

The company said on Friday that its third quarter profit was hit by a negative currency impact of 162 million euros due to the weaker pound. ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)