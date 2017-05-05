LONDON May 5 British Airways owner IAG
reported operating profit and revenue ahead of expectations on
Friday, posting a record first-quarter performance in what is
usually the weakest part of the year.
First-quarter operating profit before exceptional items came
in at 170 million euros ($186.6 million), up 9.7 percent, well
ahead of a Reuters forecast of 140.5 million euros.
Total revenue was 4.93 billion euros, down 2.8 percent but
again slightly ahead of expectations.
"This is a record performance in Q1, traditionally our
weakest quarter, with the improving trend in passenger unit
revenue continuing," said chief executive Willie Walsh.
There was an adverse currency exchange impact of €32 million
euros in the quarter, due to the translation of sterling profit
into euros, the group said.
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
