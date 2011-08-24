SYDNEY Aug 25 Insurance Australia Group , Australia's top home and car insurer, on Thursday matched analyst forecasts with its full-year net profit and said it saw 2012 insurance profit margins at 10 percent to 12 percent.

IAG, which in February cut its net insurance margin target for the year 2010/11 to 8 to 10 percent after cyclones and storms in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand sent claims soaring, said its 2012 margin guidance assumed net losses from natural perils of A$580 million ($608 million).

The insurer said full year net profit was A$250 million compared with A$91 million reported a year ago and exactly in line with the A$250 million expected by analysts.

IAG's results follows a 42 percent rise in net profit for rival Suncorp and a 53 percent rise for QBE . But QBE cuts its insurance margin forecast citing record catastrophe losses for insurers globally.

($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)