* H1 net profit A$144 million vs A$119 million consensus

* Stock rises more than 9 percent in early deals

* IAG says UK business almost at break-even point (Adds detail, comments)

SYDNEY, Feb 23 Insurance Australia Group's first-half profit fell 11 percent after a run of natural disasters pushed up reinsurance costs, but the country's top car and home insurer still beat market forecasts and said it would meet is full-year guidance.

IAG, which dominates the Australian market along with QBE Insurance and Suncorp, saw unprecedented claims in 2011 from floods and storms in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand, forcing it to increase reinsurance cover to by A$600 million to A$4.7 billion.

"The first six months of the 2012 financial year have again been challenging for the insurance industry, with high net natural peril claim costs, including floods in Thailand and the severe Christmas Day storm in Melbourne, significantly increased reinsurance costs and volatile investment markets," IAG CEO and Managing Director Mike Wilkins said in a statement on Thursday.

IAG's first half-net profit was A$144 million ($153.2 million), down from A$161 million a year ago but topping average forecasts of A$119 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

General insurance profit fell 42 percent to A$271 million.

"It was a strong result across the board, obviously impacted by natural perils above expectations but offset by strong reserve releases and strong underlying performance of the business," said Mark Nathan, portfolio manager Arnhem Investment Management.

"The storms and earthquakes and flooding were pretty well flagged, it was well known. What was a pleasant surprise was the improvement in the performance of the UK, the improvement in New Zealand and strong volume growth in the Australian motor business," he added.

IAG shares rose more than 9 percent in early deals after the results announcement, transforming the stock from one that had lost ground this year to one that was roughly matching the broader market's gain of nearly 6 percent.

IAG, which will pay an interim dividend of 5 cents per share, said it expected to report an insurance margin towards the lower end of original guidance of 10-12 percent.

NATURAL DISASTERS

Australian insurers were among the worst hit in 2011, a year which saw global disaster losses of more than $100 billion, and look set to struggle to keep a lid on reinsurance costs.

Last month, the insurer forecast reinsurance expenses of A$700 million to A$720 million for the 2012 financial year, up from A$620 million in the previous year.

IAG's first-half natural-peril claims were A$130 million more than its allowance due to claims from a hailstorm in the state of Victoria on Christmas Day and floods in Thailand.

IAG said their UK operations were almost breaking even, a sharp improvement from a year ago when they were dragging on profits.

"In the UK, we're almost at breakeven as the actions we have taken to reshape our book and improve underwriting and claims disciplines deliver growing benefits," said Wilkins.

The insurer said it was making progress in boosting its profile in Asia and said its proposal to expand its Malaysian joint venture, AmG, was ongoing. IAG is also waiting for approval for a planned purchase of New Zealand's AMI Insurance. ($1 = 0.9402 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)