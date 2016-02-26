LONDON Feb 26 British Airways-owner International Airlines Group reported a 65 percent rise in annual profit, at the top end of guidance, and said for 2016 it expected further profit increases as it benefits from a lower crude price.

For 2015, IAG, whose portfolio of airlines also includes Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, posted operating profit of 2.3 billion euros, at the higher end of its 2.25 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros forecast, and beating an analyst consensus view of 2.289 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Edeiting by Paul Sandle)