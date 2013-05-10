LONDON May 10 International Airlines Group
reported a first-quarter operating loss of 278 million
euros as continued weakness at its Spanish carrier Iberia wiped
out British Airways' profits.
IAG, Europe's third-biggest airline group by
market value, said on Friday the loss, was worse than the 249
million euro loss reported a year ago and was above the average
230 million euros loss forecast by analysts.
Revenues rose 0.5 percent to 3.94 billion euros.
Iberia, Europe's biggest carrier to Latin America, has been
battling competition from low-cost airlines and high-speed
trains, labour disputes and Spain's deep economic crisis and
bleeding cash as revenue fails to cover high operating costs.
IAG said it took a 311 million euro charge in the quarter
relating to restructuring at Iberia.
It said BA delivered growth in the quarter, boosted by
business and first-class traffic, especially on transatlantic
routes.
Tour operators and airlines generally report losses in their
traditionally weaker first half of the year and make the bulk of
their profits over the summer months.