LONDON May 5 IAG's new low cost, long haul airline Level will add two or three new aircraft in 2018 and operate from at least one new European base, IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Friday.

IAG said in March that it would launch Level this year as a Barcelona-based airline to serve the Americas, operated by Iberia staff and crew with just two Airbus A330. Walsh said bookings for the summer were "stunning" and had fuelled confidence in the project.

"We are looking at additional aircraft for Level at this stage for 2018. So you should expect two, maybe three more aircraft entering the fleet and launching in at least one new European city," Walsh told analysts on a call.