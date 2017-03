(Refiles to fix the slug without change to text)

MADRID Aug 1 British Airways owner International Airlines Group reported first-half operating profit before exceptional items of 230 million euros ($308 million) and reiterated full-year guidance, but said it would cut capacity for the winter.

The first half profit compared to a 33 million euro loss in the year-ago period, the group said on Friday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)