MADRID, July 11 International Consolidated Airlines Group said on Friday its troubled Spanish carrier Iberia would begin a consultation period to cut up to 1,581 staff.

Iberia, which had already made hundreds of redundancies last year, leading to strikes at the airline, informed employees and unions of the planned cuts on Friday, IAG said in its statement.

It added that the cuts were one of the options discussed with unions during negotiations last year. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)