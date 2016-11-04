BRIEF-Diageo ceo says no major impact if united states were to revert to wto trade arrangements
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
LONDON Nov 4 British Airways-owner IAG will continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders despite a difficult 2016 which forced it to lower some of its longer-term targets, its finance chief said on Friday.
"The group is very well prepared to continue developing an attractive shareholder return," Chief Financial Officer Enrique Dupuy de Lome told investors at the airline company's capital markets day.
IAG earlier on Friday confirmed forecasts for average annual earnings per share growth of at least 12 percent for the 2016-2020 period, but trimmed its outlook for core earnings, saying it expected them to average 5.3 billion euros ($5.88 billion) per year, down from the 5.6 billion euros it had previously said.
Last year, IAG's board approved an interim dividend, the group's first payout since the company was created in 2011 through a merger of BA and Spanish airline Iberia. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)
* Total Q4 2016 production of 69,237 oz versus 70,377 oz in Q4 2015
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's future performance.