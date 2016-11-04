LONDON Nov 4 British Airways-owner IAG will continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders despite a difficult 2016 which forced it to lower some of its longer-term targets, its finance chief said on Friday.

"The group is very well prepared to continue developing an attractive shareholder return," Chief Financial Officer Enrique Dupuy de Lome told investors at the airline company's capital markets day.

IAG earlier on Friday confirmed forecasts for average annual earnings per share growth of at least 12 percent for the 2016-2020 period, but trimmed its outlook for core earnings, saying it expected them to average 5.3 billion euros ($5.88 billion) per year, down from the 5.6 billion euros it had previously said.

Last year, IAG's board approved an interim dividend, the group's first payout since the company was created in 2011 through a merger of BA and Spanish airline Iberia. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)