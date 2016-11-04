BRIEF-Diageo ceo says no major impact if united states were to revert to wto trade arrangements
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
LONDON Nov 4 British Airways-owner IAG stuck to its earnings and margins growth targets for the period to 2020, shrugging off the impact of a deterioration in the travel environment this year.
For the 2016-2020 period, IAG said on Friday that it was still forecasting earnings growth of at least 12 percent annually and an operating profit margin of 12 to 15 percent, adding that the outlook for shareholder returns was positive given its cash-flow targets and strong balance sheet.
The group, which also owns the Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus airlines, nudged down its forecasts for yearly capital expenditure and said it would grow capacity, measured by available seat kilometres, at around 3 percent a year, slightly down on the 3 percent to 4 percent previously targeted. (Reporting by Sarah Young, reporting by James Davey)
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's future performance.
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buyout offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported a 9 percent drop in first-half operating profit after a jump in Premier League soccer costs.