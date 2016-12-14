LONDON Dec 14 Thousands of cabin crew working for British Airways have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a pay dispute, the Unite union said on Wednesday.

More than 2,500 Unite members who crew long- and short-haul routes to dozens of destinations could walk out after Dec. 21, it said in a statement.

Those taking part in the ballot were members of IAG-owned BA's "Mixed Fleet," Unite said, which all BA's new cabin crew employees since 2010 have joined.

"Mixed fleet crew earn just over the minimum wage and below the national average," said Unite regional officer Matt Smith.

