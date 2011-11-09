* Sees net cost of A$50 mln from Thai floods

* Unlikely to hurt earnings forecast-analysts

* Timing in the middle of reinsurance negotiations a dampener-analysts (Adds details, analyst quotes)

SYDNEY, Nov 10 Insurance Australia Group expects Thailand's worst floods in half a century to cost it a net A$50 million ($50.9 million) with analysts cautioning the timing of the event could influence reinsurance negotiations for 2012.

Australia's top car and home insurer said on Thursday it had received 1,500 claims in Thailand and the floods, which have affected 63 of Thailand's 77 provinces, were expected to exhaust its aggregate cover that are largely used to pay claims from small events.

The claims estimate is unlikely to hurt IAG or lead to earnings downgrades as it falls well below its A$580 million annual natural perils allowance, though the timing bang in the middle of reinsurance negotiations was a dampener, analysts said.

"It is not going to lead to any earnings downgrades. The only issue is it comes at a time when IAG is negotiating reinsurance for next year," Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Adams said.

IAG follows a calendar year for reinsurance. Australian insurers are expected to see a 10 to 12 percent rise in reinsurance costs as they emerge from one of the worst periods in recent times with hefty claims from floods and storms in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand.

IAG provides insurance in Thailand under the Safety and NZI brands. Safety is a motor insurer and represents over 80 percent of IAG's gross written premium in Thailand. The NZI brand is a commercial insurer.

IAG has forecast an insurance margin of 10-12 percent for the year to June 2012 up from 9.1 percent reported in 2010/11. ($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)