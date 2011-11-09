SYDNEY Nov 10 Insurance Australia Group , Australia's top home and car insurer, on Thursday said it had got around 1,500 claims from floods in Thailand and expected net claim of about A$50 million ($50.9 million) after allowance for reinsurance recoveries.

"This estimate assumes the remaining protection available under the group's aggregate reinsurance cover, of approximately $25 million, is fully utilised." IAG Chief Executive Mike Wilkins said in a statement.

IAG provides insurance in Thailand under the Safety and NZI. ($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)