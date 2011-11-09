SYDNEY Nov 10 Insurance Australia Group
, Australia's top home and car insurer, on Thursday said
it had got around 1,500 claims from floods in Thailand and
expected net claim of about A$50 million ($50.9 million) after
allowance for reinsurance recoveries.
"This estimate assumes the remaining protection available
under the group's aggregate reinsurance cover, of approximately
$25 million, is fully utilised." IAG Chief Executive Mike
Wilkins said in a statement.
IAG provides insurance in Thailand under the Safety and NZI.
($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)