UPDATE 2-Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft
LONDON, Sept 5 International Airlines Group , the owner of British Airways and Iberia, said its group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers rose 5 percent year-on-year in August, helped by 12.6 percent growth in premium traffic.
The group said non-premium traffic grew by 3.9 percent, while its capacity measured in available seat kilometers rose 5.6 percent.
The company said underlying market conditions were unchanged from guidance given at its second-quarter results, with trading conditions at its London hub remaining firm, but its performance at Madrid continued to be impacted by weak economic conditions, with short-haul traffic particularly affected.
Feb 24 Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 24 British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros ($529 million) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.